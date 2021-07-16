Make all payments through Ghana.Gov platform – NSS urges agencies

Business News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware Aboagye, has urged all user agencies and stakeholders to make all payments, including the 20% and 10% administrative service charges, to the scheme through the Ghana.Gov platform.

This forms part of efforts to bring government closer to the public sector.



She said this decision will go a long way to ensure that the government's vision of digitizing the economy and mobilizing revenue collections for the growth of the country is achieved.



In a press statement signed by Gifty Oware-Aboagye, it noted that all user agencies must endeavor to use the Ghana.Gov platform to make payments and take note of all invoices used to make the payments through the platform.



“Heads of user agencies and other stakeholders are informed that invoices and other supporting documents which spell out the simple step-by-step procedures for using Ghana.gov for payment have been emailed to them and are therefore entreated to refer to such documents for convenience.



“Management by this statement urges all user-agencies and other stakeholders to adopt the Ghana.Gov payment platform and comply with this new directive for an easier, hassle-free, transactional experience as we all contribute to enabling the government of Ghana to fulfil its goal of creating a cash-lite economy,” the statement said.



It also directed the user agencies to contact the NSS Headquarters accounts office on 0554404422 for any further information or clarification or igf@nss.gov.gh for assistance.



Meanwhile, the Ghana.Gov is a digital service and revenue collection platform created to provide a single point of access to Government of Ghana services for the public sector.



It was launched by the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on July 14, 2021, at the presidency.