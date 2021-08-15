Make agriculture sector attractive in order to cure joblessness in Ghana – Kofi Abotsi

Business News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Dean of the Law School at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Professor Kofi Abotsi, has called for huge investments to be made in the agriculture sector of the Ghanaian economy in order to deal with the issue of unemployment.



He said graduates will be willing to go into the sector if it is made ‘sexy’ through investment.



Until that is done, he said, Job creation will remain elusive in the resource-rich West African country.



“Job creation will remain elusive unless we leverage on the one thing that can sustainably employ the mass of the teaming graduates-agric."



“And we can’t attract the youth into agric unless it is made sexy, and wealth is created along the value chain from farmer to distributor,” he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has listed the number of job creation interventions made by the administration in order to tackle youth unemployment.



Dr Bawumia said, “We have recruited nurses, doctors, other healthcare workers, teachers, police officers and many others at least 750,000 public sector workers recruited.”



