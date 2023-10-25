Make Western Region the economic capital of Ghana - Charles Bissue suggests

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

A former Western Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Charles Bissue has suggested the Western Region be made the economic capital of Ghana.



According to him, the region is the “cash cow” of the Ghanaian economy and needs to be recognized as such within the schemes of development.



Speaking in an interview on Takoradi-based radio station Radio360, Charles Bissue justified that the economic contribution of the region is enormous and that, with the right and sustained investment, Ghana’s development will be expedited.



He mentioned that just as Lagos State is the economic capital of Nigeria, so can Ghana make the Western Region.



“I had argued that we make the Western Region, the economic capital of Ghana. So we will have Accra as the administrative capital, and the Western Region will be the economic capital. The moment we do that, this region will attract more investment and develop. Such strategic creations will open up opportunities for job creation and wealth. At the moment, Accra is choked, and we need to expand to other parts of the country,” he opined.



Bissue continued that calls for more infrastructural projects and other economic opportunities for the Western Region are justified. He adds that, as the “cash cow” of the country, it would pay off for government to pay particular attention to its developmental needs.



“As an indigene, I think the region deserves more. If Ghana had a federal system, we could have been the most developed and richest.”



Mr Bissue stressed that though there have been some delays in completing certain projects, including the PTC interchange, residents must rest assured that they will be completed as scheduled.



“Comparatively, the NPP has done better than the NDC. There were a lot of developmental projects ongoing until COVID and the IMF struck. Assuredly, all these projects will be completed soon, and more will follow.”



Charles Bissue made these remarks on the back of an ongoing social media campaign dubbed “SekondiTakoradiDeservesBetter”, where some residents are demanding that the government fulfill its promise of developing the capital and the Western Region as a whole.



