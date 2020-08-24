Business News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Laud Business

Make TOR work again - COPEC to govt

Duncan Amoah, executive secretary COPEC

Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC-Ghana), Duncan Amoah, has called on the government to make the right investment into the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to make it vibrant.



He noted that TOR had not had the right investment over the years’ a situation that is affecting the company.



He said “Clearly three things are involved here; we’ve had in the past poor management practices where you expect certain things to be done right yet they are done the other way. We have also not had the right kind of investments and retooling and equipment, some of which were actually fixed in the ’80s and 70s.”



“We think that the right investment must be made in the refinery. Refineries are profitable or else you wouldn’t see them in our neighbouring country, Nigeria. Dangote is struggling to put up a 650 barrels per day refinery. Ghana has this asset and that if we did put in the right investment, it should be able to serve all of us. Again, we have said that once TOR is working, you are getting fuel security.



“At least, if your harbour or the anchorage of where fuel comes into the country doesn’t function, your local refinery will be able to process fuel to run your economy. Unfortunately, the refinery is no its knees as we speak and we do think that authorities should pay some attention to investing properly into the refinery immediately,” he told Accra-based Citi FM





