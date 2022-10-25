Majority Caucus in parliament demand Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen's dismissal

Business News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament is reported to have been calling for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the Caucus made the shocking revelation to journalists in Parliament when the House resumed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



MP for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the Majority Caucus explained the position comes after several concerns over the management of the economy which is now seeking IMF assistance.



He adds that several concerns raised on economic management, have been sent to government, but are yet to yield the intended results.



The New Patriotic Party MPs have therefore petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen to restore public confidence in the economy.



