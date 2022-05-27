You are here: HomeBusiness2022 05 27Article 1547138

Business News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Major power outages caused by transient tripping—ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has indicated that major power outages caused by transient tripping on their feeders were being restored after the rainstorm.

In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the ECG stated that although they were working to strengthen and maintain a robust distribution network, the rainstorms and stormy winds caused the falling of trees, billboards, ripping up roofing on their electrical conductors which resulted in major outages.

The ECG urged the public to be careful during rainy days not to go near any sagging or fallen electrical conductor since it could be fatal.