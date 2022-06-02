Major industry players attend maiden Arab-African economy conference

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Conference on Arab-Africa economy takes place in Accra



Major state agencies make presentations to investors



Organizers happy with outcome of deliberations



The maiden conference on Arab-African economic cooperation has taken place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The June 1, 2022 gathering pooled together investors from the Arab world who interfaced with potential partners in the public and private sectors.



The event was under the auspices of the Supreme Council for Arab-African Economy (SCAAE), an international organisation promoting trade and investment in Arab and African countries.



According to the organizers Africa-Arab Investment Hub, the conference, under the theme: “Together for a better Arab-African economy,” was primarily to foster dialogue and opportunities for investors in the country.



The visiting delegation was headed by Dr Hani Abu Zaid, President of the Supreme Council for Arab-African Economy, who attended with the General Secretary of the Supreme Council, Sheikh Dr. Sayrafi Wadji and also chaired by Deputy Minister Hon Mamhama Asei Seini of Ministry of Health



Entities in attendance



Some of the state entities that made presentations at the event were: the Ghana Free Zones Authority, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority , the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation , the Ghana Trade Fair Company and the Petroleum Development hub Ghana Limited,the National Service Coordinating Council,Ministry of Works & Housing



Business groups, such as the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) were also represented.



SCAAE Executive Director speaks



The Executive Director of the SCAAE, the first Ghanaian to be appointed to the role, Hajj Mukaila Ahmed Akuamoah, who delivered an address titled: Towards a Better Arab-African Economy,' stressed that the rationale behind the creation of the council and the conference itself was to promote sustainable investment between Africa and Arab countries.



“The council was formed on the basis of collaborating on investment and also giving Africans opportunities to invest in Arab countries,” he said.



He stressed that the body he leads was essentially a hub for investment, hence the need for effective and efficient collaboration on all fronts to help develop sustainable growth.



Focus



According to Hajj Akuamoah, some of the major area of investment that SCAAE was looking at included the boosting investments in sectors such as construction, agriculture, health, manufacturing, energy and services.



“The investors will be looking at proposals that are viable, impactful, sustainable and will help in development. They will, therefore, invest in areas that will lead to massive employment and sustainable development,” he said.



The Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, who was a special guest of honour, stressed the importance of such investment conferences especially to the health subsector.



He pointed out that such investments could be critical to bolstering government plans in the area of health infrastructure development. He specifically pointed out the area of Agenda 111.