Maintain professionalism at Tema Port – Director

Business News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs Sandra Opoku, Director of Port of Tema has entreated recruited security personnel of the Port to maintain professionalism at Ghana’s ports.

Mrs Opoku was speaking at a passing out ceremony for 291 recruits of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) at Tema.



“As you may be aware Ghana’s ports are well known to be the most secured within the West African sub-region.



“Our focus as a Port Authority is to facilitate trade in a safe and secure Port environment. This training was designed to equip you with the necessary skills to conduct your duties diligently and professionally,” she said.



She added that it was more imperative for the Port Authority to tighten its security per the demands that accompanied the increase in maritime crime in the West African sub-region.



She said in recent times, terrorism and piracy threats were rife and on the increase within the sub-region, which requires that the Port security exhibited vigilance, hard work, and commitment towards their duties at all times.



The 291 recruits undertook a four-week standard military orientation training at the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region.



During the training period, the recruits were taken through a basic but comprehensive military craft that encompasses physical training, drill, map reading, first aid, search procedure, operational security, detection of an improvised explosive device, and port-related subjects among others.



The Director of Port of Tema thanked the Commanding Officer and staff of the Army Training School for transforming the recruits into qualified security officers.



In a related development, 75 Fire Brigade recruits of the GPHA made up of 19 females and 56 males who received a four-week training at the Fire Academy School have passed out.



The fire brigade recruits received training in hydraulics, the chemistry of combustion, pumps, operational drills, and primers amongst others.



Mrs Opoku said, “We continue to equip our Fire and Safety department with the appropriate equipment and augment our staff while sparing no effort in ensuring that our newly recruited firemen receive the requisite training to enable them to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.



“And we need a diligent joined-up approach to safety to prevent both large scale disasters and smaller accidents that can be just as tragic for those affected by them”.