Mahama to lead sensitisation walk on ‘24-hour Economy’ in Kumasi

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to lead a sensitisation walk in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.



The event is on Thursday, 21 December 2023.



The walk aims to inform voters in the region about the 24-hour economy promised by Mr Mahama in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, the Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr Frank Amoakohene, announced that the walk would commence from the Aboabo Post Office, traverse the main streets of Kumasi, and end at Kumasi Jubilee Park.



The focus of the walk is to highlight the potential positive impact of the 24-hour economy on businesses, not only in the Ashanti region but across the entire nation.



Dr Amoakohene emphasised that the implementation of this economic model would bring significant benefits.



He stated that, if elected, the NDC administration, under Mr Mahama, pledges to complete all projects in the Ashanti region within 24 months.



These include market and hospital projects, among others, initiated by the NDC but allegedly abandoned by the current government.



The sensitisation walk is part of the NDC's strategy to engage with voters and communicate the potential advantages of the "24-hour Economy" concept.



Participants are expected to gain insights into the envisioned economic model and its anticipated contributions to regional and national development.