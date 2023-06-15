Mahama signed only 3 PPAs, not 43 – Minority fires back at Atta Akyea

Business News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The Minority in Parliament has clapped back at the Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee, Atta Akyea, for stating that former President John Mahama signed 43 take-or-pay agreements that cost the current government $320 million.



To set the records straight, according to the Minority, the former president only signed 3 PPAs.



In a rebuttal statement, the former energy minister John Jinapor said the claims are "very wild" and "baseless".



He said: "A total of 13 thermal plants operated in 2018, with only three (3) signed under President Mahama". "How the New Patriotic Party and its communicators are able to concoct and embellish such unfounded payments for 43 take-or-pay power agreements in 2018 alone is shocking and mind-boggling."



John Jinapor, therefore, added that there are records that show that the claims being made by Atta Akyea are unfounded.



“The reported claim that the former administration entered into 43 take-or-pay Power Purchase Agreements resulting in the current government being obligated to pay over 320 million dollars in 2018 for unused power charges is not only false but a clear lack of appreciation of Ghana’s power sector.



"The minority wishes to caution in the strongest terms that it will not allow the name of the Mines and Energy Committee to be used for self-seeking and propaganda-laden political communication," he said.



John Jinapor also added that Atta Akyea has not been mandated by the Committee to speak on these issues.



"The surprising thing is that Atta Akyea was reported to have been speaking on behalf of the Mines and Energy Committee. For the avoidance of doubt, the Mines and Energy Committee has never taken such a position,” John Jinapor said.



He further added, "Neither has the committee mandated Atta Kyea to speak on its behalf in respect of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed under President Mahama which, with all intents and purposes, have proven to be the reason for Ghana's current stable electricity supply.”



