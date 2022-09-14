Mahama should channel concerns about judiciary to appropriate quarters - GBA PRO

Business News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Lawyer Saviour Kudze, the Public Relations officer (PRO) for the Ghana Bar Association has asked the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama to channel concerns about the Judiciary to the appropriate quarters.



This is in line with comments by Former President, John Dramani Mahama while speaking at a gathering at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28.



Mahama is on record to have said it will take a new Chief Justice to repair the ‘broken image’ of the Judiciary.



According to him, the current leadership of the Judiciary lacks what it takes to redeem its sunken image, hence the need for a new Chief Justice.



Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has reacted to the comments by the former President adding that the latter has developed the habit of criticising the Judiciary unnecessarily.



“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician”, Godfred Dame said



Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Lawyer Saviour Kudze, the Public Relations officer (PRO) for the Ghana Bar association said the former President can channel his concerns through the Judicial Council and the Ghana Bar Association.



Lawyer Saviour Kudze added that the story would have been different if he (Mahama) had written to these judicial bodies and nothing was done about it.



“They are our leaders and we respect them and learn from them. He could have channeled his concerns through other means, there is the Judicial Council and there is the Ghana Bar Association.



"If you write to these bodies and nothing is done about it, then you can have a case. You have made appointments to the Judiciary before and if by the Grace of God you win the 2024 elections you will still make appointments,” he said.