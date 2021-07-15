Made in Ghana Awards and Exhibition slated for September

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Nominations for the eight editions of “Made in Ghana Awards and Exhibition 2021” have opened in Accra. The Made in Ghana Awards 2021 is about seeking the pride of Ghanaian indigenous most celebrated personalities, high-quality products, and Ghanaian-owned organizations, culture, arts, and tourism in an effort to create awareness and promote the pride of Ghana.



The Made-in-Ghana Awards 2021 is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) and endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Standards Authority.



Award winners would be honored at a gala dinner scheduled for Friday, September 03, 2021, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, at 6.00 pm in Accra. On the theme: “Building Ghanaian Brands to Compete in Global Market:” Under the distinguished Patronage of Hon. Dr.Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture as the Special Guest of Honour.



The key objective of the award is a campaign to promote the pride of Ghana, market quality Ghanaian products, Ghanaian-owned companies, service organizations, culture arts, and tourism in an effort to create awareness, reward the best industries and service organizations, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, reduce importation and the Cedi depreciation under the COVID-19 unprecedented global pandemic crisis, provide the platform for consumers to patronize Made in Ghana products and services and also encourage local industries to make significant improvements in service quality, product quality, and innovation to meet challenges of international standard.



Product Criteria



The product assessment criteria would be based on four parameters that demonstrate overall product superior quality, product labeling/packaging, product competitiveness, and product standard certification.



Service Criteria



The Service assessment criteria would be based on the basis of three parameters that demonstrate overall service quality, competitiveness, and innovation.



Categories



The categories include The Pride of Ghana Awards, Best Industrialist, Personality of the Year, Young Personality, Public Officer of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Product of the year; Product of the Decade, Most Popular product, Emerging product, manufacturing Industry, Indigenous product, Mineral Water; Food & Beverages; Tissue & Paper Products, Textile & Garments, and Building Materials.



Other products are Pharmaceuticals/Herbal, Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic, Rubber and Plastics; Toiletries and Cosmetics; Aluminum products, Antiseptics, and Disinfectants.



Other service categories are Insurance Pride of Ghana Award, Banking Pride of Ghana Award, Construction Pride of Ghana Award, Textile Pride of Ghana Award, Print Media Pride of Ghana Award, Business Newspaper of the Year, Bank of the Year, Real Estate, Ghanaian-owned organization, State-Owned organizations Telecommunication, Financial and non-financial services, Health Service, Information Technology, Printing and stationery companies supporting the Ghanaian economic development and job creation.