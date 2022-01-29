MacDan Aviation defies GACL order to postpone the inauguration of private jet terminal

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Opening of private terminal posed some safety and security concerns, GACL



MacDan Aviation has held many activities without approval of GACL, Report



MacDan officials failed to turn up to meeting on private jet terminal inauguration, GACL



MacDan Aviation defied the order of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) order to postpone the inauguration of its (MacDan) private jet terminal which was held on January 28, 2022.



In a letter signed by the managing director of GACL, Yaw Kwakwa it noted that the inauguration had to be postponed because the arrangements made for the inauguration was not approved by GACL adding that the event posed some safety and security concerns.



The airport company said it made efforts to meet MacDan Aviation to have a discussion on the matters regarding the opening of the private terminal but no official from MacDan turned up for the proposed meeting.



“Indeed, all attempts to meet with you for discussions in connection with the proposed inauguration over the past three days failed as a result of your failure to turn up for the planned meetings,” the GACL said.



The GACL also indicated that MacDan had also engaged in several activities without informing the airport company which has resulted in some emergency correction actions.



“One major example relates to your commencement of construction of the private jet terminal without a Plan of Construction Operation (PCO) approval from GACL. We only became aware of your construction activities during routine security patrols, and we had to ask you to stop and submit a PCO for review and approval before construction continued,” the airport company said.



The GACL said MacDan Aviation through its actions have disregarded the norms of doing business in the aviation sector which requires strict adherence to safety and security concerns.



Read full statement below:







