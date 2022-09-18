MTN users in parts of Eastern Region climb trees to make calls - Report

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region’s Asuotwene, Asikesu, Mepom, and surrounding areas have complained about the poor MTN network.



Residents, the majority of whom use MTN, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem Prince Collins Bening that they are unable to make calls or send messages due to the poor network.



They claim that they are forced to climb trees or walk long distances to other communities just to make phone calls.



Salisu Ibrahim, an assembly member from the area, stated that the majority of Asikesu township residents ported their sim cards to MTN in appreciation of the construction of a school building in the area.



He claimed that the old building was a death trap and that MTN rescued them, so they chose to use the network to express their gratitude.



As a result, he has asked the network and the government to implement measures to address the network challenge.



Meanwhile, residents in Abore township complain about a poor network and a lack of electricity.



The situation they lamented is affecting their livelihood, as well as student performance because they do not have access to light to study.