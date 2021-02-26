Press Releases of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN supports coronavius vaccine acquisition for Ghana, other countries

Mr. Samuel Addo, Ag. CEO- MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic continues unabated in 2021 following huge investments it made in 2020 to support the country deal with the effects of COVID -19. As at the end of December 2020, the cumulative value of MTN Ghana’s efforts to fight COVID-19 was GH¢139 million.



Commenting on the support so far, the Ag CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Sam Addo said, in addition to last year’s initiatives, MTN Group has formed strategic partnerships to secure vaccines for the people of Africa (with Ghana included) as we fight the spread of virus.



He said, “In January 2021, MTN Group announced its $25 million donation to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. The donation will help secure up to seven million doses of the vaccine for health workers across the continent, contributing to the vaccination initiative of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”



“MTN Ghana is pleased to play its part in this initiative to support the Government of Ghana”, he confirmed.



The Ag. CEO reiterated the commitment made by MTN Group that MTN will play its part to keep people safe and facilitate an economic recovery.



MTN is working closely with Africa CDC and the AU Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) regarding the order in which the seven million doses will be allocated among AU Member States and are intent on enabling distribution from as early as end February 2021.



With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana, MTN is happy to reiterate its commitment to the country once again.



In the last few days, MTN Ghana Foundation’s ‘Save A Life’ blood donation exercise was replaced with the donation of PPEs to 15 schools and 29 health facilities across the country. Some of the items presented include face masks, sanitizers, hand washing soap and gun thermometers to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.



MTN Ghana also provided zero-rated several public websites providing health and other COVID-19 related information as well as over 200 websites for academic use by public and private educational institutions. The government agencies and educational institutions will continue to enjoy zero rating on the sites until the end of the pandemic.



Other educational campaigns such as the ‘BE WISE’ campaign MTN’s global ‘#WearItForMe’ marketing initiatives were undertaken to build awareness around the importance of correctly wearing a face mask to combat the spread of the virus.



MTN remains focused on its core mandate of providing superior network connectivity to enable customers live a digitally connected lifestyle while brightening the lives of customers.