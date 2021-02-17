Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN remains focused on enhancing the digital experience of Its customers as it transitions to become a digital operator

In line with the company’s vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers and to enable the company become a digital operator by the year 2023, MTN continues to undertake programs and activities aimed at enhancing customer experience.



Operating under the theme “The Year of The Customer: The Digital Experience”, for the second year running, MTN is committed to using digitalization as a tool to enhance customer experience as well as create value for its shareholders.



Sharing details on the theme, the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Sam Addo explained, “Going Digital means the removal of everything manual and allowing customers to manage their accounts from one simple interface on their mobile, broadband and MoMo accounts. Customers can for example buy bundles for their TurboNet, send money with MoMo or pay for things with MoMo Pay: all from one simple app. We are leveraging new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning to provide total automated personalized user experience and self-service options for our customers.”



The Ag CEO highlighted the investments MTN has made in technology and network infrastructure expansion over the years to provide reliable connections. He said since 2019, about USD 300 million have been put in network investments to facilitate the rollout of more LTE (4G) sites and also upgrade 3G & 2G sites across the country. “These investments have enabled individuals and businesses in both rural and urban areas to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life”, he added.

MTN continues to drive its digital services through several platforms including MyMTN app, ayoba and Mobile Money.



MTN is optimistic about the digital future as it works towards increasing smartphone penetration in Ghana to allow many more people enjoy the opportunities identified in Data and Mobile Financial Services. With its Fiber Broadband products and Enterprise Solutions, MTN is poised to increase home connectivity services which will help support customers who are ‘Working from Home”.



With its strong brand presence and positive reputation, MTN will continue to drive the business of providing an enhanced digital experience for its customers.



