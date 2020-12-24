Press Releases of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN receives six awards at 2020 Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards

Mrs Amma Benneh-Amponsah, Human Resources Executive of MTN Ghana receiving the awards

MTN Ghana’s People Management practices has received recognition at the third Africa Human Resources Innovation Award held in Accra. MTN carried the day by winning six prestigious awards which was also the highest to be received by any nominee at the event.



The awards received were; HR Innovation of the Year, HR Team of the Year (Gold), Outstanding Employee Retention Policy and Employer of the Year.



The awards were in recognition of MTN’s excellent HR practices and models, innovation and resilience in the HR space and many initiatives employed by MTN especially in this challenging year.



The Human Resources Executive of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah received two personality awards for her Outstanding Contribution to the HR Industry. She was also named among the Africa Top 50 HR Leaders.



Receiving the awards, the Human Resources Executive, Amma Benneh-Amponsah expressed her appreciation to the organizers for the recognition.



She said, “recognition is very important especially in a very unusual year. The awards received will urge MTN Ghana to prioritize continuous improvement in people management that translates into improved products and services for our cherished customers.”



“There hasn’t been a better time for HR practitioners to make a difference and we need to take the leadership in our respective organizations towards making the shifts required to sustain businesses, protect jobs and sustain employee engagement in the workplace”



Answering the question on what MTN did differently to win the highest awards for the day, Amma said,'' MTN is a feedback and insight driven organization and both internal and external initiatives are people and customer driven.



A focus on the customer both internal and external has enabled MTN to be productive, efficient and effective in serving its people and customers during this difficult time.``



The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh congratulated the HR Executive and her team for her leadership in ensuring MTN continues to practice and employ best HR practices. “He said “Today, the majority of MTN employees are working from home and work is going on.



Kudos to Amma for the great leadership skills in developing and implementing policies that contributes to the success of the business. A big congratulations to the HR Team for the collaboration and the sterling performance.”



The Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards formerly Ghana Human Resources Innovation Awards is an annual celebration of leading human resource practitioners and organizations with top-notch HR models who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years. MTN has picked many awards since its participation.





