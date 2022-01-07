MTN justifies 50% increase in data pricing

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

MTN Ghana has justified its 50% increase in fibre broadband and turboNet pricing saying the old pricing system was out of the market rate hence the increase to allow for active competition within the market.



The Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN, Sam Addo indicated that the increase was necessary as it creates enough room for operators in the space.



“The market will get the opportunity to grow and the customer will not be having the discussion of which price but have the discussion of who has the quality and who gives the best service” he said.



He also added that development will help improve the services being



On January 4, 2022, MTN introduced the new 50% rate of fibre broadband and turboNet prices with 90-day validity. But this introduction received a sour reaction from consumers of the service.