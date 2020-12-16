Press Releases of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN awards MoMo agents - MoMo agent for South East wins brand new Toyota Rush

Kelvin Atsu Wilson receives keys from GM MTN MoMo, Eli Hini

MTN MoMo Agent, Chafal Communications, has emerged as the overall best MTN Mobile Money agent in the South East Business District of MTN for the Year 2020. This was announced at the 2020 MTN Mobile Money Agents Awards ceremony held in Accra.



Chafal Communications received a brand new 2020 Toyota Rush, a four-wheel drive sports utility vehicle (SUV), and a certificate of honor.

The Managing Director of Chafal Communications Limited, Kelvin Atsu Wilson, whose company won the overall award was very excited about the prize. He thanked Mobile Money Limited for the honor and promised to continue working hard.



The General Manager of Mobile Money, Eli Hini speaking at the awards expressed gratitude to the agents and merchants for their immense support to the brand in such a difficult year. He said, “This year has been a tough one anyhow you look at it, and you and our partners have proven to be tougher in the midst of a pandemic.”



In spite of all the challenges, you demonstrated your commitment to grow the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year. The significance of your contribution to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized. The fact that people could easily locate you and send or receive money as and when they needed it most especially during the lockdown needs commendation”, he added.



Mr. Hini also took the opportunity to encourage stakeholders and customers to remain vigilant in the fight against fraud especially as we approach the festive season. He indicated that fraudsters keep revising their strategies as the business continues to intensify its fraud education.



He reminded customers of the Three Golden Rules which serve as a weapon in the fight against fraud. He said,” Do Not disclose your pin; Do not let others transact on your behalf and Do Not discuss your wallet with any stranger.”



A total of 150 Agents and 100 Merchants from Accra, Eastern, Volta and Oti were awarded with amazing prizes. These included 49-inch flat screen Televisions, Motor Bikes, Phones and Tablets. Guests were also entertained with a live performance by Ghanaian highlife musician Fameye.



The MTN Mobile Money Agents awards is a proprietary event of MTN Mobile Money to recognize and celebrate MoMo Agents and Merchants for their hard work and commitment in deepening the move towards a cash-lite economy. Since 2014, the company has recognized the hard work and significant contributions of over 5000 agents and merchants.



Other initiatives introduced by MTN MoMo to support the wellbeing of the Agents is an Insurance scheme aimed at ensuring agents against unforeseen events that can affect their lives and businesses adversely. MoMo Agents will benefit from an insurance solution which includes a Life Cover, Death Benefit, Total Permanent Disability and Critical Illness.



MoMo customers should report fraud incidence by calling 100 while agents and merchants are to call 114. Alternatively, one can send a text to 1515 or 419 or send an email to: MMFraudteam.GH@mtn.com.











Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.