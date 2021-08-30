MTN Ghana’s shares on the GSE is best performing equity benchmark in Africa

Business News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The shares of MTN Ghana’s unit have significantly doubled on the Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index by about 94 percent in 2021, Bloomberg has reported.



This would be the company’s largest earning since it was listed in 2018 with a 42 percent powering advance.



According to the portal, the telecommunications giant has now earned Ghana’s stock index as the best-performing equity benchmark on the African continent.



Already, shares of Scancom PLC, which is the Ghanaian unit of the MTN Group Limited accounts for about a quarter of the GSE Composite Index.



Bloomberg points that this feat is the sixth-best globally among 92 benchmarks tracked in local currency terms.