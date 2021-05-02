MTN Ghana implements new COVID-19 recovery levy

Press Releases of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has announced an adjustment of its tariffs following the introduction of the 1% COVID-19 health recovery levy. The new levy takes effect from 1st May, 2021.



Tariffs for all voice calls, data and SMS have been amended to reflect the new requirement. The adjustment will also be made across all services and platforms this includes Mobile bundle purchases and Usage, Fiber to the Home/Business, airtime and bundle purchase through 3rd party Apps, Sunday special, Just4U, Jaara, VAS services, Roaming, IDD, reloads through voucher, EVD, MoMo and Postpaid.



Commenting on the tariff adjustment, the Chief Corporate Services Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr.Samuel Koranteng said, “we are implementing this marginal adjustment in our tariffs to comply with the new law”.

Customers can find out more details of the new tariff plan on our website www.mtn.com.gh and in selected newspapers.