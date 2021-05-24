MTN Ghana holds 3rd annual general meeting virtually on Tuesday May 25, 2021

Press Releases of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) will host shareholders at a virtual meeting via www.mtnghagm.com from 11:00am on Tuesday May 25, 2021. The meeting, which is the company’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) since going public, will be streamed live from the company’s head office at MTN House, Independence Avenue.



The meeting will enable shareholders to discuss the audited financial statements together with the reports of the directors and auditors, appoint and fix remuneration of auditors and approve the payment of directors fee for the year ended 31st December 2020.



The final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2020 as recommended by the directors will be reviewed and approved by shareholders. There will also be the re-election and appointment of retiring and new Directors of the company, respectively.



Shareholders will also be expected to authorize the amendment of the Constitution of the company to increase the maximum number of directors from ten (10) to twelve (12).



Shareholders with smart devices can participate in the virtual meeting via www.mtnghagm.com from 11:00am whilst shareholders who do not have smart devices may participate in the AGM by following these steps; (i) dialing +233244300025; (ii) entering the access code 8000; and (iii) entering the conference pin number 056789.



Invitations to the meeting have been sent to all shareholders via sms and emails with their unique token numbers. Registration for the AGM will start at 8:00am, however the AGM will commence at 11am.



A shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend virtually and vote on their behalf. Such a proxy need not be a shareholder of the company. A copy of the proxy form may be downloaded from www.mtnghagm.com completed, signed and sent via email only to info@csd.com.gh.



In order for shareholders to review the 2020 audited financial statements before the AGM, a copy has been uploaded online and can be found in the Annual Report Brochure section of the AGM portal (www.mtnghagm.com).



Voting during the AGM will be done electronically via the portal or by dialing USSD code *899*0# for non-smart phone users. Furthermore, shareholders who do not submit a proxy prior to the meeting, may vote using their unique token number.



Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) held its first AGM in May 2019 after it listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on 5 September 2018. It remains the company with the largest number of Ghanaian shareholders following its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which raised GHS 1,146,589,464.75 from 128,152 applicants.



The IPO of MTN Ghana made history as the largest primary share offer in the history of the GSE. Most importantly, it enabled many Ghanaians to own shares in one of Ghana’s largest, most visible and well-respected companies.



For more information on the MTN Virtual AGM, shareholders may contact info@csd.com.gh or call 0545823198, 0545822865 or 0545822920.