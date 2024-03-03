MTN Ghana blocks 4.8 million unregistered SIMs

Business News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

MTN Ghana has implemented a directive from the National Communications Authority by blocking 4.8 million subscribers who failed to re-register their SIMs with a Ghana card.



This action has led to a decrease of 6.3% in the telecom giant's subscriber base, which now stands at 26.8 million as of the end of 2023.



Earlier, MTN Ghana had blocked 5.4 million SIMs not registered with the Ghana card as of May 31, 2023, but 600,000 of those were successfully re-registered.



The nationwide re-registration of all SIM cards using the Ghana National ID card was conducted by the NCA and telecom operators, completing the exercise by May 2023.