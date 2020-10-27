Press Releases of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana Group CEO, board chairman, other top executives visit Ghana

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Ralph Mupita during a meeting at the Ministers office

The MTN Group President & Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita and the Board Chairman of MTN Group Mcebisi Jonas are in Ghana as part of a tour of priority markets — the Group CEO’s first visit since he assumed the role on 1 September 2020. MTN Ghana is the number four company within the MTN Group which operates in 21 markets across Africa and the Middle East.



The two-day visit is an opportunity for MTN to align with some key stakeholders on material issues of common interest. The delegation held meetings with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and Former President John Kufuor who is also a member of the MTN Group International Advisory Board.



They will also hold meetings with the Ministers of Communications and Minister of Finance.



The MTN Group team were joined by the Vice President for South Eastern Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA), Mr. Ebenezer Asante, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Dr. Ishmael Yamson, and group Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer Ms. Felleng Sekha and the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana Sam Koranteng.













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.