MTN Ghana Foundation boosts 'Wear it for Me' campaign with national PPE donation

MTN Ghana Foundation is donating over 88,000 KN95 face masks to regional health workers in Ghana

MTN Ghana Foundation is donating over 88,000 KN95 face masks to health workers in regional and selected district hospitals across the country.



The face masks will be presented to health workers in 31 health facilities in the 16 regions of Ghana.



This initiative is aimed at supporting MTN’s bid to promote the wearing of masks and support health workers across the country during this pandemic.



The face masks will be donated to the following institutions - Dambai Hospital, Jasikan District Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Abrafi Hospital, Goaso District Hospital, Hwediem Government Hospital, Sunyani Regional Hospital, Bodomase/Kwatire Health Center, Nalerigu Hospital, Walewale Hospital, Damongo Hospital, Salaga Hospital, Wiaso Government Hospital, Bekwai Metro Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Esikado Community Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Aflao Government Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Koforidua Regional Hospital, and Atua Government Hospital.



The rest are Kumasi South Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Central Regional Hospital - Winneba, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Saboba Government Hospital, Bolga Regional Hospital, Bongo District Hospital, Wa Regional Hospital and Jirapa Hospital.



Commenting on the donations, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “During this pandemic, we have acknowledged that protecting our health workers is paramount. Health workers use a lot of face masks in and out of the hospitals and we are delighted to be able to provide additional face masks for them”.



“The donation also gives meaning to our Masks campaign dubbed #WearItForMe and Be Wise”. We want to emphasize the need for people to wear their face masks everywhere they go”.



Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana, the MTN Ghana Foundation has supported Ghanaians with some interventions to lessen the impact of the pandemic and to keep us all safe.



MTN donated GH¢5 million worth PPEs to National COVID-19 Trust Fund. Again, the Foundation donated essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enable rapid testing and data processing.



For over twelve years now, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been instrumental in supporting national development efforts through conscious investments in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment.



Over US$15,207,874.19 has been invested in about 150 projects across the country. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.

