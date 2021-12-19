MTN, Airtel Tigo to revise transfer fee downward by 25%

Business News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications says Mobile Money Operators, MTN and AirtelTigo, have revised their person-to-person transfer fee downward by 25 percent, whilst Vodafone maintains its zero charges.



Each operator would notify their customers of the applicable revised rate when the e-levy bill is passed into law.



This was in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, following a deliberation with government and other stakeholders.



"We acknowledge the need to expand the tax base. However, to reduce the overall impact of the new levy on consumers, MTN and AirtelTigo have agreed to downward revision of their P2P (person to person transfer) fees by up to 25% depending on respective operator," the statement said.



They assured customers that service centres would be ready to provide them with assistance during the implementation of the e-levy.



The operators also pledged to customers their continued support in delivering innovative products and service that would ensure the convenience of the digital financial platforms and support the national digital transformation effort.