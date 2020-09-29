Business News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Business 24

MPC keeps policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent

Dr. Ernest Addison, Chairman, Monetary Policy Committee, Bank of Ghana

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has decided to maintain its policy rate at 14.5 percent – the second time this year the rate has been kept unchanged.



The central bank governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, announcing the decision in Accra to journalists said the although inflation remains above the bank’s target, everything points to consumer prices declining as the effects of the COVID-19 wanes.



Dr. Addison stated that the bank’s assessment shows that the economy was bouncing back and its surveys show that the pace is similar to the pre-pandemic period.



The decision to keep the rate unchanged is expected to allow businesses to access to cheaper credit in order to stimulate economic activity after the massive hit caused by the virus.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.