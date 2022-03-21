MP commends Opuni for strides in cocoa sector

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority’s Ranking Member on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament has singled out the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Cocobod, Mr. Stephen Opuni for praise.



According to Mr. Eric Opoku who is also the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region, his praise stems from the strides Mr. Opuni as Chief Executive made in the Cocoa sector of the economy.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Otu Darko host of the Dwabre Mu morning show on Accra-based CTV, Monday, March 21, 2022, the MP said “I can say without any doubt that one of the areas the former President, John Dramani Mahama, and his NDC’s administration did well in 2016 was the cocoa sector of the economy.



“It was through the efforts of Dr. Opuni that we were able to achieve these strides in the sector”.



“Let me commend Dr. Opuni and his team at the then Cocobod office for these laudable achievements in the sector,” he added.



He revealed that the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) law 265 which establishes Cocobod in 1985, Section 26 had it that there should be a cocoa farmers’ pension scheme to cushion farmers on retirement after years of service to Cocobod but years after establishing the office, the PNDC’s vision never materialized.



He explained that this law could not be made a reality because of the lack of funds over the years.



He said in 20216 under the leadership of Dr. Opuni, money was made readily available for the establishment of the pension scheme.



He noted an amount of GHS28million was set aside for the scheme as was contained in the Auditor-General’s report on Public Accounts of 2020 page 251.



This money, he explained was detailed to the pension scheme from 2013 to 2015.



To this end, he said Dr. Opuni deserves praises for his role in the cocoa sector.