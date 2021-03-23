MOFA calls for establishment of fertilizer plant in Ghana to meet sub-region demand

Business News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, MOFA, has called for the establishment of fertilizer plant in Ghana to meet demand in the sub-region.



According to MOFA, the production of fertilizer on large scale would motivate farmers to apply the input to meet the 2006 Abuja Convention which requires that African farmers use fifty kilograms of fertilizer per hectare on a plot of land.



The Minister, Seth Osei Akoto made the call at an Introductory workshop on Fertilizer Research and Responsible Implementation for PhD Research students at the Soil Research Institute of the CSIR in Kumasi.



