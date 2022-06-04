MMDCEs tasked to set up YouStart desks at grassroots levels

Business News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The government of Ghana on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, concluded phase one of its YouStart stakeholders’ engagement after engaging MMDCEs and Regional Ministers from Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions in Koforidua on the sensitization drive of the programme yet to be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The motive of the sensitization and the engagement with the various stakeholders is to get their feedback on the YOUSTART Programme before the eventual launch by the President of the land.



In view of the preparation of the Government towards the launch of the YouStart, the phase two of the stakeholders’ engagement would begin on Monday, 6th June 2022, with Civil Society Organizations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghanaian Industries, identifiable youth groups, NABCO beneficiaries, Faith-Based Organizations, and the media as well.



Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, speaking at the last engagement programme for some government institutions, Regional Ministers and MMDCEs, said the YouStart Programme has the potential impact on the local economy.



The Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region added that the nature of the programme and its positive effect on the local economy demanded that the MMDCEs were sensitised to encourage the youth in their various places to take advantage of the YouStart when it is launched.



The Deputy Minister For Finance and member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr John Kumah who represented the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta at the stakeholder engagement mentioned that it had become important for the government to also engage the various organisations and groups in the country to drive understanding and acceptability of the programme.



“So far we have engaged every Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives and have tasked them to set up YouStart USTART Desks at the grassroots level ahead of the launch. In the coming days, we will also engage with civil society organizations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghanaian Industries, identifiable youth groups, NABCO beneficiaries, Faith-Based Organizations and the media”, he told the media.



He reiterated that the “Government has over the past years worked to reduce the unemployment situation in the country through recruitment into the public sector, NABCO, 1D1F, planting for food and jobs among several others”.



“To reduce the unemployment numbers drastically, Government has introduced YOUSTART, targeting 1 million jobs in the next three years. So we want to make sure everybody is involved in how the programme is planned and executed. That is why we are spending time doing this engagement” he said.