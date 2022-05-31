MMDAs to be migrated onto digital platforms - Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

6th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra



Digitilisation of MMDAs to improve revenue mobilisation - Dr Bawumia



Foundation for digitalisation has been laid over the past four years – Veep



Government has disclosed plans to fully digitalise the activities of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



This is a move to boost operations and curb corrupt practices.



According to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, plans to digitilise the operations of MMDAs will help improve revenue mobilisation and seal revenue leakages in the public sector.



Speaking at the sixth Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on May 30, the vice president reiterated the importance of digitilisation and its benefits to the economy.



“What we want to do next is the assemblies. The Assemblies are also a major bottleneck. Especially when it comes to granting of permits and so on. That is where we are going to turn our attention to, to help digitize the operations of the MMDAs so that they can offer services in the very efficient manner,” he said.



Dr Bawumia further said the Akufo-Addo administration in the last four years has laid down the needed foundation required to help migrate MMDAs activities onto digital platforms.



“We are integrating all the data bases slowly with one source of truth, which is the National Identity Card. We are integrating the SSNIT, DVLA, Bank accounts, NHIS, SIM card and so on,” he added.



