MEST Africa extends the application period of the class of 2022

Source: Paje Mulimedia

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology, MEST Africa, has announced that the application period for the MEST Training Program, class of 2022, has been extended until 17th September 2021.



In a Facebook announcement, the organization expressed that the changes to its renowned technology entrepreneurship program are to enable applicants, especially university graduates, an opportunity to participate in the 2022 program.



“Due to the increasing uncertainty around COVID-19 and unconfirmed graduation dates for most universities across West Africa this year, we have confirmed to start the new cohort for the MEST Training Program in January 2022”, the post shared.



Despite the challenges that COVID-19 continues to present to all training institutions, the organization is poised to continue identifying and training some of the finest minds in technology on the African continent in the safest possible way.



“By extending the application phase of our training program, final year university graduates, who make up the majority of our applicants, will have enough time to apply to the class of 2022. This also gives us at MEST adequate time to speak to more talents who are eager to use technology to solve Africa’s pertinent problems”, said Ashwin Ravichandran, Managing Director at MEST Africa.



MEST is an Africa-wide technology entrepreneur training program, internal seed fund, and network of hubs offering incubation for technology startups in Africa. Since its inception in 2008, MEST has produced some of the continent's leading technology startups like Ghanaian real estate platform MeQasa, Kudobuzz, LetiArts, and many others.



Learn more about the application process for the MEST Training program here.