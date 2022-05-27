MELPWU charges at Controller over illegal deductions

Business News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: MELPWU

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has demanded that the Controller and Accountant-General immediately halt all unapproved union dues deductions from the salaries of its members, warning of a "spontaneous action" by the union members if the trend persists.



According to the Union, the Controller and Accountant General has taken off the MELPWU from the list of unions on the payslip platform, and rather crediting other unions, including the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU), and associations with the membership dues deductions from salaries of MELPWU members.



The union, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Cephas Kofi Akortor, to the Controller and Accountant General, expressed disappointment at the situation where members are deducted union dues without their consent.



The letter notified the Accountant General of the anomaly of the removal of MELPWU from the list of associations listed under "Change of Association" on the payslip platform and demanded a reinstatement.



The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union, which has broken away from the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) to become a verified and independent union in the majority of the Medical Laboratory Professional Class of Health Workers, is awaiting its collective bargaining certificate, notified the Controller and Accountant General "of complaints received from union members against unsolicited deductions by other associations and unions."



"We will be glad if this could be fixed to enable our members continue voluntarily selecting MELPWU on the payslip platform for the payment of their union membership dues.



"Kindly ensure that the consent of our members are obtained before they are deducted by any third party institution, union or association in line with Sections 70 and 111 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) to curtail the avoidable agitations," it said.



It warned that "the Union's leadership cannot be responsible for any form of spontaneous action that may be taken by the membership to protect their economic and social interest at any time they feel they have been disadvantaged."



The letter declared the issue as non-negotiable, stating that "we may not have the pleasure of time to be engaging on this matter until rectifications are properly effected."



The letter is copied to the Minister for Health, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, the Chief Labour Officer, and the Executive Secretary, National Labour Commission.



The letter to the Controller and Accountant General comes after the union held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations on the 24th May 2022 to rectify the undue delay in the issuance of MELPWU's bargaining Certificate long after the union was declared a verifiable majority.