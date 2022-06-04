MCC-Ghana Power Compact: US government calls for infrastructure maintenance

Business News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Mahmoud Bah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, has urged the Government and stakeholders in the energy sector to maintain the investment made under the Ghana Power Compact.



The call follows the successful completion of a five-year Ghana Power Compact II, which saw massive investment in the energy sector, with the United States Government, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), investing US$316 million into Ghana’s infrastructure development.



So far, the US Government has invested more than US$860 million grant funds in Ghana's infrastructure development under the first and second compact agreements since 2012, to reduce poverty and engender socio-economic growth.



Speaking during a media encounter in Accra on Friday, Mr Bah said it was incumbent on the Government, through the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Energy Ministry and other energy sector stakeholders to maintain the investment made under the Compact to benefit the present and future generations.



"Going forward, as the Government implements its energy programme and a just transition to cleaner energy, it is for the Government of Ghana through the ECG, GRIDCo, the Ministry of Energy, and other energy sector stakeholders including the private sector to maintain the investment made under the compact and add new ones so that Ghanaians will continue to afford and benefit far into the future," Mr Bah said.



The MCC-Ghana Power Compact aimed at ensuring that households and businesses got affordable and reliable electricity supply to keep the productive work going.



The Compact witnessed the implementation of comprehensive programme including the construction of Bulk Supply Points and primary substations, investment in soft infrastructure such as Information Technology Management systems, energy efficiency programmes, capacity building and gender integration in the power sector.



It successfully increased the power transmission network capacity by 1,015 megavolts amperes (MVA), representing 10 per cent of Ghana's total transmission capacity, through the construction of two largest bulk supply points (BSPs) and two primary substations: Pokuase BSP and Kasoa BSP, with the University of Ghana Medical Centre substation at Legon and Ellen Moran substation at Kanda benefiting more than 800,000 utility consumers.



It upgraded the power system in 10 markets in Accra and Tamale.



Under the compact, the ECG has received two new information technology systems: the Geographic Information Management Systems to modernise the utility transmission and distribution network to aid in reducing technical and commercial losses.



It also established the Air Conditioner and Refrigerator Test Laboratory at the Ghana Standards Authority to help enforce standards and eliminate the importation of inefficient appliances that waste energy.



The installation of more than 14,000 new energy-efficient streetlights with metered management systems were also brought on board.



Six hundred female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) participated in an internship and mentoring programme for professional growth and development, providing opportunities for women and girls to work in energy sector organisations, under the Compact.



Mr Martin Eson-Benjamin, the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority, said the Authority, mandated to implement the Compact on behalf of the Government of Ghana, ensured judicious use of the funds.



He applauded all the companies and other stakeholders for their co-operation in ensuring a successful implementation of the Compact.



Mr Eson-Benjamin expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of the United States of America for providing the funds for the projects.



