Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

MASLOC to disburse GH¢64 million worth of loans this year

MASLOC is government's Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre MASLOC is government's Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre

The Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) will in this year disburse GH¢64 million micro and small loans.

Out of the GH¢64 million, GH¢20 million will be disbursed in tricycle and vehicle loans.

“MASLOC projects to disburse GH¢64.00 million in Micro and Small Loans this year. GH¢20.00 million in vehicle and tricycle loans. GH¢36.00 million of the total amount will be from loan recoveries,” the Presidency tweeted on Wednesday January 12.

MASLOC provides loans and microcredit for small businesses and start-ups to grow their businesses.

