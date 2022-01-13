MASLOC to disburse GH¢64 million worth of loans this year

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) will in this year disburse GH¢64 million micro and small loans.



Out of the GH¢64 million, GH¢20 million will be disbursed in tricycle and vehicle loans.



“MASLOC projects to disburse GH¢64.00 million in Micro and Small Loans this year. GH¢20.00 million in vehicle and tricycle loans. GH¢36.00 million of the total amount will be from loan recoveries,” the Presidency tweeted on Wednesday January 12.



MASLOC provides loans and microcredit for small businesses and start-ups to grow their businesses.