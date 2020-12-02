Business News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

MASLOC releases GH¢ 2M to support Odawna market traders

Deputy CEO’s for Masloc, Afia Akoto addressing a meeting with the traders

The Microfinance and Small loans center (MASLOC) has released GH¢ 2000000 to be distributed to Odawna Traders who had their goods destroyed by fire as interest free loans.



A total of 1000 traders will be granted Ghc2,000 each interest free loans with a 1 year moratorium.



This was announced by the Deputy CEO’s for Masloc, Afia Akoto and Abibata Shanni Mahama in a meeting with the Odawna traders.



Hundreds of stalls at the Odawna market at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra were burnt on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



A validation exercise was conducted on the traders by the Klottey Korley Municipal assembly after which 1000 traders have been selected with majority of them been women to benefit from the grants. The payments are to start immediately.



The traders expressed their appreciation of the gesture and thanked Government for swiftly coming to their aid after they lost their wares in the fire outbreak.



The National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) are expected to support other victims of the fire disaster at Odawna Market.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.