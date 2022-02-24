MASLOC plans to digitalise operations, improve loan recovery efforts - Abibata Zakariah

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has disclosed plans to digitalise it’s operations by the first quarter of 2022.



According to Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the move has become necessary to improve activities of the loans disbursement scheme and enhance its loan recovery efforts.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on February 23, the MASLOC boss said, “We couldn’t do this in the past, but we are giving ourselves up to the end of the first quarter, MASLOC will have to go digital and these are some of the things that will eliminate errors that we committed in the past in order to improve on our recovery.”



She however highlighted a number of regions in the country where MASLOC has recorded low loan recovery rates. According to her, apart from the Ashanti Region, Volta and Oti regions have recorded low recovery rates with 11% and 16% respectively.



Abibata Zakariah assured that her outfit is keen on enhancing its operations through digitalisation by offering training and capacity building for its staff.



“We have to also intensify our monitoring, we have to intensify our education, sensitisation, intensify visits we pay to our clients, regional managers will also be given targets and staff will also be motivated to give off their best, and I believe these, if implemented, will clearly give us the best results,” the MASLOC boss assured.