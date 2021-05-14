Lucozade Ghana refreshes 4,000 muslims as they celebrate Eid Ul-Ftr

Press Releases of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Lucozade Ghana

Lucozade Ghana, donated 50 cartons of drinks to the Asuma Banda Airport West Mosque Complex. The donation is in support of the 2021 Eid ul-Fitr celebrations also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" as Muslims the world over bring their fast to an end.



The donation comes on the back of a concerted effort by Lucozade Ghana to support Muslim communities across the country with the recovery drink of choice. In an interview, Mr. Mensah Seneadza, Country Manager of Lucozade Ghana said “This year, we are excited to provide cold restorative refreshment to over 4,000 members of our cherished Muslim community as they break their fast.



Together with our partner Rafimex, we are donating to the Airport West Muslim community, the Cantonments Mosque as well as supporting the Salafest across the country.”



Given the current restrictions imposed by the Government of Ghana to help stem the spread of COVID-19, the Ramadan celebration was mostly virtual across the country.



Imam Abubakar Alhassan who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community expressed gratitude to Lucozade for their gesture, he said, “we are very grateful you never forgot us, May God Almighty always remember you and make all the visions you have as a corporate entity be achieved and even beyond your expectations”.



Lucozade Ghana has over the years supported the Muslim community and the wider Ghanaian society through various intervention projects; most recent being a campaign to rid the country’s beaches of plastics and filth and a support to the Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.



