Low utilisation of solar energy making conventional agriculture inefficient – Expert

As part of calls at ensuring a robust agricultural and food system in Ghana, Prof. Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo, Founder of the Songhai Centre in Benin, has called for the exploration of solar as an alternative source of energy for conventional agricultural practices.



This, he said, will help achieve food security in the country.



Prof. Fr. Nzamujo, who doubles as a computer engineer, made this call in Kumasi, while speaking on the theme: “Transforming Ghana's agriculture using home-grown solutions for food security.”



According to him, the present agricultural systems are ineffective and pose major threats to food security, thus, there is the need to re-look at the approach to address the current food challenge.



He also stressed the need to harness these approaches, to fully integrate the ecological system in the industry where everything is interdependent.



"We must recognise that conventional agriculture is inefficient due to the low utilisation of solar energy in the conventional system," he said.



Prof. Nzamujo also said that the current climate crisis and the negative impact on the current conventional food and agricultural system are existential threats to food security in Africa.



