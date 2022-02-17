Lotto and Lotteries Company pays GH¢2 million License Fees to NLA

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: GNA

Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited owned by Dr Frank Awuah Adjei has paid GH¢2 million to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as the license fees for the operation of lotto under Act 722 and Act 844.



The amount indicated the full payment for GH¢1.5 million to NLA as the required license fee to operate Lotto under Act 722 and GH¢500,000 as the required license fee for operating lotto under Act 844.



The initiative of licensing of Operators of Private Sector Lotto by the NLA was started by the previous Board of the Authority under the leadership of Togbe Francis Seth Nyonyo as Board Chairman and Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw as the Director-General.



The initiative became possible due to a five-year partnership agreement that was entered into between the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) and the NLA to generate revenue from the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators and their agents to support national development.



Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited is the biggest private-sector lotto operator having several Agents and Writers across the country and based in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital



According to Dr Frank Adjei, his company and Agents would always support the Government, the Board and the Management of the NLA to generate revenue for national development.



Dr Frank Adjei was grateful to the current Board and Management of the NLA for continuing the licensing of Private Sector Lotto Operators to contribute to jobs and wealth creation across the Country.



Dr Frank Adjei encouraged other Lotto Operators across the Country to pay their license fees so that individually and collectively they would be able to support the Board and current Management of NLA under the leadership of Togbe Nyonyo (Board Chairman) and Mr Samuel Awuku, Director-General to generate revenue for Government, and for national development.