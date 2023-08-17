Lottery earnings are not excluded from 10% tax – GRA clarifies

Business News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

The Project Manager of the Gaming Tax Committee at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Thomas Agosor, has stated that the National Lottery Authority is included in the new 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery, and gaming.



Clarifying concerns over whether the tax includes gains from the lottery, he noted that all gaming activities are included.



“We have a history with NLA. They were the reason the law was amended in 2017 to exclude winnings from NLA from the lottery. The same conversation is being held. Unfortunately, the way the law was carved, they were all included.



“There is an ongoing conversation on what to do with the NLA because there had been a policy decision taken in the past to exclude them,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com on August 17, 2023.



The government began the implementation of the 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery, and game wins.



The government expects to rake in about GH¢400 million through the tax.



Since the announcement of the implementation, there has been huge resistance from people who will have to pay these taxes, especially the youth.



