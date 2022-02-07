Long queues at SIM registration centres reduced

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Since the commencement of the SIM card re-registration exercise few months ago, there had been various challenges at the various centres across the country.



A visit to some of the centers Friday, February 4 shows the introduction of registration centers in various communities has reduced from the usual long queues and frustration customs go through to register their sim card.



Some of these challenges from the commencement of the SIM card re-registration range from incompatibility of names on clients Ghana Card and that of their already registered Sim Cards to breakdown of network making it difficult for the telecommunication entities to smoothly carry out the registration exercises.



Some have to spend hours in queues but unable to complete their registration.



This was blamed on the viewer registration center.



A visit to some centers Friday to some selected communities saw many more centers have been made available.



This some customer’s say has really brought them lot of relief.



Benjamin Owusu, a client the news team met at one of the centers at Bokom a community in Odododiodio constituencies within Accra told the news, “positioning the centers close to clients has really helped”.



Other clients the news team spoke with also expressed joy over the easy and faster way they registered their sim card.



Initially we could not register because there was pressure at the various Telco offices says Mary Tagoe a client at Adabraka registration center.

Some however say they wish the centers can be kept a little longer in their communities.



Among some of the centers visited in the communities include, Bukom, Salaga Market, Jamestown, Gbese, Adabraka Odorna Clinic, Cantonments Post Office, Nungua market, Teshie laskala, Official town with pressure reduced significantly. Social distancing is being observed with most of the people in nose masks.



In 2021 the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the exercise has been necessitated due to the increased use of communication services since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and to facilitate E-education, among others.



She said only the National ID card, the Ghana card, issued to an individual shall be used for registration of SIM cards of citizens, foreign residents in Ghana and foreigners staying in Ghana for more than 90 days.



She added foreigners visiting Ghana can acquire a SIM card using the passport or travel card but they can only use the SIM card for 30 days after which it will be deactivated.