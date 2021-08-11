Locked-up funds: Call SEC boss to order - CGCFM petitions Alban Bagbin

Business News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: Joshua Kobby Smith, Contributor

The Leadership of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management (CGCFM) have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to call to order the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, over their locked-up funds.



According to them, they want Parliament to summon the SEC boss and question him about the funds approved by the chamber which was supposed to be disbursed to customers.



One of the convenors of CGCFM, Charles Nyame in an interview said, "We have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to call to order the Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh."



Mr. Nyame added that customers of CGCFM have done what it takes to recover their locked-up funds but to no avail.



"We saw a bit of light in the election tide where the government out of our activities came out with a partial bailout package to chase us through the hardship of COVID-19," he added.



"That is a bailout package that is 50 thousand cut. It has issues, but we will say that it has helped a number of people, but come to think of it, there are a huge number of customers who also have the files beyond 50000 and if you consider the portfolio of money that falls under the 50000 amount, it is just about 25 percent of the entire portfolio. Therefore, it means that the greater part of the money is locked up. So we were praying to see what will happen and God be so good," he continued.



He stressed that the government came out with an allocation in a 2021 budget, that is GHC5.5 billion be paid off the entire fund management customers.



He said, "So after a budgetary allocation, we are praying that the Parliament House will approve and by the grace of God, have approved it. We all know that one elocutionist meets, it has a span of a year. If the year is gone, it is very difficult to get it back. Now we are in the month of August."



Mr. Nyame hinted that with barely four months to go, they have not seen any move of payments of these monies adding that decided to take the right channel.



He explained that they had series of engagements with a lot of authorities.



"We've engaged some of the NPP leadership in parliament, some of the NDC leadership in parliament. We've engaged the speaker in parliament and we resolved that the best way to go is to petition the speaker of parliament and the direction we have to petition a system and so that the issue would be raised on the floor of parliament. We have done that today. We have submitted our petition to Hon. Adongo to raise our issue on the floor of parliament, to petition the speaker on our behalf."



On why the CGCFM is petitioning the speaker, he said "Back in April, after the budgetary allocation was made and approved, Rev'd Ogbarmey Tetteh's SEC commission had a press conference and said that the money's already the government has made allocation of that money already, but it cannot be paid to us because they have to sit in liquidation orders from courts, which we think is a bit confusing and it's misleading to the public."



Mr. Nyame noted that a bailout package is totally distinct from a liquidation package.



The aggrieved customers opined that payments of funds can help save the lives of these pensioners.