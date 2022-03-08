Local investment is a key driver for Ghana’s growth – GFZA

Business News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has said that local investment is a key driver for Ghana's growth.



The GFZA revealed that there is 65 per cent of Free Zones Licenced companies with a Ghanaian interest.



As part of the 65th Independence Day celebration, the Authority tweeted that "As we celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Ghana's independence, we also salute the 65% of Free Zones Licenced companies with Ghanaian Interest. Local investment is a key driver for our growth. Happy 65th Independence Day to all Ghanaians."



"As we celebrate the 65th Anniversary of our independence this month, the Ghana Free Zones Authority holds dear what brings us together; Love and Respect for one another. Happy 65th Anniversary to all Ghanaians."



The mission of the GFZA is to help transform Ghana into the Gateway to West Africa by creating an attractive and conducive business environment through the provision of competitive free zone incentives.



