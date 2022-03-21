Local food producing MSMEs trained in food packaging

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

Local food-producing Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been trained in flexible food packaging at a two-day workshop organized by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with ePac-Ghana, Ghana Standards Authority, and Ecobank.



The training which took place on March 16 and 17, 2022 at the Ecobank Training Centre in Accra ultimately sought to introduce the latest international standards in food packaging and safety to the FDA and the GSA so that they are fully equipped to support local brand owners and the consumers.



According to the CEO of FDA, Mrs. Delese Darko, the goal of the engagement is clear as it is in line with FDA’s commitment to ensure the safety and quality of regulated products.



She added that the FDA is by this workshop contributing towards efficient standardization of products by local MSMEs to meet the standards of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and beyond. She said that this capacity-building workshop will therefore focus on the role of packaging in ensuring food safety and quality while addressing packaging gaps within the industry.



In executing its mandate to ensure public health and safety, the FDA aims not just to safeguard the health and well-being of people, but also to foster economic development and improve livelihoods by promoting access to domestic, regional, and international markets.



She noted that ensuring an acceptable level of food quality and safety is necessary to achieve adequate protection for consumers and to facilitate trade.



She indicated that regulators know that food lasts longer and stays fresh longer when it is packaged well. That is, when food products are properly packaged, entrepreneurs and consumers receive value for money.



Mrs. Darko advised participants present on the need to note that, accessing the African continental free trade area as an SME requires high standards in packaging as a result of scientific advancements as it enhances competitiveness at the industry and enterprise-level by exploiting opportunities for large scale production, continental market access, and better reallocation of resources and urged all to take this opportunity to create strong networks to support SMEs to grow.



On his part, the General Manager, of ePac- Ghana, Mr. Victor Sosah said Flexible packaging is increasingly becoming popular with end-users engaged in the production of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics products due to its cost-effectiveness and its ability to increase product shelf-life.



Also, momentum is building in Africa to expand intra-continental trade of agricultural products through regulatory cooperation, to ensure food reaches consumers safely, and central to facilitating trade in safe foods, are the roles that both standards and regulations perform in shaping the practice.



Mr. Sosah mentioned that the limited availability of packaging solutions that meet both local and international market requirements present a challenge for Made in Ghana products. This also limits producers’ ability to enhance product quality to meet the standards of the increasingly discerning consumer, which has resulted in an increase in imported products.



The MD of Ecobank, Daniel Sackey, bemoaned the inadequate data from the MSME sector as one of the barriers preventing banks from supporting them, “we don’t have enough data on SMEs, to move forward we need to resolve that.”



The Director-General of Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Alex Dodoo, maintained that it is time to create a system for packaging because “that is what leads to our products being rejected and if we can help businesses do business differently and make money -won’t we be happy, so let’s change the narrative.” he added.



Dziffa Ametam, CEO of DOSK Foods indicated that flexible packaging remains key and urged entrepreneurs to embrace the packaging concept since it will enable local products to compete globally.



“FDA, Epac, GSA coming together to bring this solution is refreshing, you can only do so much if the product does not look good -we are in a generation of looks -everybody is on Instagram, Tik Tok, if it does not look good nobody, will buy.”