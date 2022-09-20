Local firms have untapped potentials - ECOWAS Director of Trade

Business News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Director of Trade at ECOWAS Commission, Kolawole Sofola, has disclosed that there are several potentials in local firms that have not been tapped by buyers.



He noted that the reason for the West Africa Connect programme held in Accra on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, was to connect suppliers of local products to buyers within the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Kolawole Sofola added that the programme will help local firms have access to market opportunities, as well as, link them with global value chains.



"We know many local firms even the ones that try to produce for the region have challenges in accessing markets. We have great ideas, large population but have challenges to access to finance, meeting quality standards, packaging," he told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante in the interview.



"The main objective of this event is to connect suppliers from the region to buyers both inside and outside the region in order to promote access to market opportunities and linkages with global value chains. These local firms have untapped potential and this event will allow them to demonstrate the quality of their products and services which will lead to profitable business partnerships," Kolawole Safola stated.



He admonished local firms to pay attention to customer relationships as that is key to staying competitive on the market.



"You need to find a niche, you need to make sure you have quality and make sure that your customers have a level of trust with your product so that if there are problems, you can address them," the ECOWAS Director of Trade stated.



He called for the promotion of local businesses and private sector to boost intra-African trade for sustainable development.











