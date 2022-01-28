Livestock, profiteers benefit from tollbooths closure

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Barely two months after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced a halt in the operations of tollbooths across the country as part of measures adopted by the Government to alleviate economic hardship on citizens, some tollbooths in the capital city of Accra seem to be already enduring so much neglect from authorities, resulting in some structures at various booths in a sorry state.



Starr News paid a visit to some tollbooths in the capital and spotted some disturbing scenes at these defunct booths.



At the Accra-Tema motorway tollbooth for instance activities were spotted of some individuals who have on their own created an illegal U-turn adjacent to the now-defunct tollbooth which comes at a fee to motorists.



Some portions of the tollbooth had also been occupied by some individuals who took respite at the place, obviously indifferent about the danger this poses to them.



The story at the Ashaiman tollbooth didn’t have a better narration. Lawns that have been visibly unkempt were taken over by livestock whose fecal matter decimated pavements.



CCTV cameras which hitherto monitored operations of motorists here were in a sorry state.



Window slides to the tollbooth which should have served as a form of protection to the materials in them were left open at the mercy of thieves and burglars.



It is unclear what is to become of these toll booths across the country but for now, some residents are expressing worry about the deteriorating condition of the tollbooths and call on authorities to take actions to prevent the occurrence of a sorrier situation.