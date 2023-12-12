Lithium deal unacceptable, should not be ratified by parliament – IEA

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The Institute of Economic Affairs has said the lithium mining deal in its current state cannot and should not be ratified by parliament.



The Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo backed this assertion by noting that the deal does not serve the best interest of the people of Ghana.



“It is not acceptable and should not be ratified by Parliament. In other words, Parliament should not accept it on behalf of the people of Ghana because it is not in our interest.



“All that IEA is saying is that Parliament should not, must not, ought not to ratify this agreement,” she was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Sophia Akuffo also added that to avoid deals like this in the future, there should be a stipulated framework that will guide such negotiations.



She said: “It’s about all our resources so that any agreement which will be signed and ratified henceforth must at least have a particular framework which is a far departure from the colonial structure.”



Ghana signed a 15-year lease agreement with lithium mining company Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, to commence the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest by the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10%, respectively, for other mining agreements.



