List of prices of global commodities as of June 16

Business News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 16, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-two dollars, forty cents ($72.40) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, one cent ($73.01).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-eight dollars, seventy cents ($1,858.70) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four dollars, twenty-one cents ($1,864.21).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three and seventy-three dollars ($2,373.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and eighty-one dollars ($2,381.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-five dollars, nine cents ($85.09) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, fifty-one cents ($84.51).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, forty-five cents ($151.45) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-two dollars, fifteen cents ($152.15).