List of prices of global commodities as of June 14

Business News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 14, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, sixty-five cents ($71.65) as compared to last Friday’s trading of seventy dollars, forty cents ($70.40) to open the 24th week of 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven dollars, sixty-five cents ($1,857.65) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-two dollars, twenty-one cents ($1,892.21).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($2,368.00) s compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and seventy dollars ($2,370.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton trading at eighty-six dollars, one cent ($86.01) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, seven cents ($87.07).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-six dollars, twenty-five cents ($156.25) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-nine dollars, sixty cents ($159.60).